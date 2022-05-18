District's failure to pay for water leaves residents high and dry
Residents, businesses suffering for two weeks
Cash-strapped Mopani district municipality's failure to pay its bulk water supplier has left Phalaborwa residents scrambling for water for almost two weeks.
Life has become extremely difficult for residents and businesses in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, as the district municipality which some towns fall under has failed to honour a payment agreement with their supplier...
