DA welcomes parliament’s decision to deal with findings in the state capture inquiry report

The DA has welcomed parliament’s decision on the process that should be followed in dealing with the findings of the Zondo Commission report.

Earlier this week parliament’s legal services said there was nothing stopping MPs from processing the state capture inquiry reports, especially the sections pertaining to the institution and its oversight role.

This despite speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s earlier view that they should only be dealt with when President Cyril Ramaphosa tables the final report from inquiry chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo.

It said MPs should go ahead and process the reports, which must be carefully scrutinised.