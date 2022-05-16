Stellenbosch suspends white student for urinating on black learner's belongings

“The university strongly condemns the destructive, hurtful and racist incident that was captured on a cellphone video in the Huis Marais residence on the Stellenbosch University campus in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The alleged perpetrator was suspended from the university today. A further swift but detailed investigation will determine the final outcomes. Expulsion and/or criminal charges are not excluded from the possible available options, based on the investigation’s findings,” he said.

Dr Choice Makhetha, senior director: student affairs, said the victim is receiving counselling. “The student affected is clearly still in shock after his very upsetting and painful ordeal.

“He is still trying to process what happened and was offered counselling. He will be supported as and when required to ensure his academic progress is not affected by the incident.”

“The Huis Marais house committee is committed to transformation. Our quick and decisive response to the matter at hand should demonstrate our commitment to all people of this country.

“They also called a house meeting to ensure that the whole house understands the situation and what needs to continue to change to prevent a repeat of any similar action,” said Makhetha.

Vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Wim de Villiers, said they are appalled by the actions of the alleged perpetrator. “We are appalled by this type of behaviour. Such conduct will not be tolerated at the university.

“We acted swiftly and decisively to uphold our commitment to a culture inclusivity. What happened at Huis Marais is not acceptable. No student has the right to diminish another student’s human dignity or rights in this way,” he said.

Meanwhile, students protested outside Huis Marais on Monday afternoon.