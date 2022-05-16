Power alert: Load-shedding moves to stage 4 at 5pm on Monday

Load-shedding has been increased to stage 4 on Monday because of further loss of generation capacity.

Eskom said unit 2 of the Kusile power station tripped, taking 720MW of generating capacity with it.

“While this unit has since returned to service, it will slowly load up to full capacity during the night. This added loss of capacity regretfully requires Eskom to increase load-shedding to stage 4 from 5pm until 10pm tonight,” it said in a statement on Monday.

The power utility said it will continue to monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary.