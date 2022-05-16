×

South Africa

Joburg wants assests from fired workers

130 workers vow to exhaust all avenues for reinstatement

16 May 2022 - 07:57
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The City of Joburg 130 have been ordered to return cellphones and laptops issued by the City.

On Friday, Joburg acting group executive director for corporate and shared services Hennie Labuschagne wrote to the affected employees demanding they return the tools of trade...

