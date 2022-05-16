Joburg wants assests from fired workers
130 workers vow to exhaust all avenues for reinstatement
The City of Joburg 130 have been ordered to return cellphones and laptops issued by the City.
On Friday, Joburg acting group executive director for corporate and shared services Hennie Labuschagne wrote to the affected employees demanding they return the tools of trade...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.