eThekwini load-shedding exemption 'will change soon', warns De Ruyter

De Ruyter said demand for electricity had moved to a typical winter pattern.

“It’s only a constraint we have during the peak. We can cope with demand during the day. We understand that after 5pm the effect on the domestic consumer is particularly pronounced and that is highly regrettable,” he said.

He said overall performance had been quite disappointing.

“We are going to try measures to improve the performance of our generation systems. The performance is not acceptable and we cannot continue to impose load-shedding, certainly not at the levels at the moment.

“Our reserves are looking in reasonable shape but we have to bear in mind we have to top up our peak demand with burning diesel at our open-cycle gas turbines. We have another vessel that will dock at Saldanha on May 24, so we have to manage our diesel inventories very carefully to ensure we do not lose our emergency reserves.

“Our dams are looking healthy, so our reserves are in reasonable shape but it is the full load losses we see across the generation fleet that are hampering us and making it very difficult to meet demand.”