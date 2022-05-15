Brace yourself: loadshedding shifts to Stage 3 on Monday and Tuesday
Due to a continued loss of generating capacity, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 17:00 until 22:00 tonight, and Stage 3 will be implemented on Monday and Tuesday evening.
Eskom said in a statement on Sunday due to a further loss of generating capacity, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Sunday.
"On Monday and Tuesday evening, at the same times, loadshedding will be implemented at Stage 3. Thereafter loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 2 for the rest of the week."
The power utility said they will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes.
Since yesterday evening, breakdowns occurred on a unit each at Tutuka, Camden and Majuba power stations. A generating unit each at Hendrina and Majuba power stations returned to service on Sunday.
"We currently have 2 094MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 640MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.
"Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help limit the impact of loadshedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.
"Eskom would like to remind the public that loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 05:00 – 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 – 22:00 in the evenings."
TimesLIVE
