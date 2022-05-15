×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Brace yourself: loadshedding shifts to Stage 3 on Monday and Tuesday

By TIMESLIVE - 15 May 2022 - 09:45
Kendal Power station in Ogies, Mpumalanga.
Kendal Power station in Ogies, Mpumalanga.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Due to a continued loss of generating capacity, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 17:00 until 22:00 tonight, and Stage 3 will be implemented on Monday and Tuesday evening.

Eskom said in a statement on Sunday due to a further loss of generating capacity, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Sunday.

"On Monday and Tuesday evening, at the same times, loadshedding will be implemented at Stage 3. Thereafter loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 2 for the rest of the week."

The power utility said they will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes.

SA's had more load-shedding in 2022 compared to the same period last year

By May 10 Eskom had implemented 32 days of load-shedding this year, compared to 26 days over the same period last year.
News
3 days ago

Since yesterday evening, breakdowns occurred on a unit each at Tutuka, Camden and Majuba power stations. A generating unit each at Hendrina and Majuba power stations returned to service on Sunday.

"We currently have 2 094MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 640MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

"Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help limit the impact of loadshedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.

"Eskom would like to remind the public that loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 05:00 – 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 – 22:00 in the evenings."

TimesLIVE

 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer