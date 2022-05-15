Brace yourself: loadshedding shifts to Stage 3 on Monday and Tuesday

Due to a continued loss of generating capacity, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 17:00 until 22:00 tonight, and Stage 3 will be implemented on Monday and Tuesday evening.

Eskom said in a statement on Sunday due to a further loss of generating capacity, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Sunday.

"On Monday and Tuesday evening, at the same times, loadshedding will be implemented at Stage 3. Thereafter loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 2 for the rest of the week."

The power utility said they will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes.