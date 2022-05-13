'Upset' Mbundu welcomes new township economic bill

MMC accuses MEC Tau of dictatorship

The launch of the Soweto Investment Conference 2022 was marred by drama after Joburg MMC for economic development Nkuli Mbundu left as MEC for economic development, agriculture, environment, and rural development Parks Tau spoke about the Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill.



Giving a keynote address at the conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, Tau said the bill had been passed and would boost the economy in the township...