Case of men accused of murdering Diale during cable theft clash in Soweto deferred to verify their citizenship

The case against Tebogo Molapo, 29, and Mokhabi Ngoanapudi, 33, has again been postponed to June 29 to verify the two accused’s legal standing in SA.

Their defence lawyer Thomas Mthobeni requested that the case be postponed to a later date so as to get time to consult with home affairs, to verify the two accused’s citizenship status in the country and decide on how to proceed.

Molapo and Ngoanapudi are accused of murdering Kgomotso Diale during a cable theft clash in Pimville, Soweto.

In last week’s brief appearance, the pair asked for the matter to be postponed in order to secure their own lawyer, after rejecting legal aid representation.

According to state prosecutor Subendri Govender, the bail application for the accused will only be entertained once the defence acquires the necessary documentation that will be verified by the investigation officer through the services of the home affairs.