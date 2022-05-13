Anguish and tears as homeowners watch their houses being demolished
Land seller claims he works with human settlements
A group of residents who got involved in illegal purchases of land learnt the hard way after their houses worth hundreds of thousands of rand were demolished in Evaton, in the Vaal, on Thursday.
As a TLB (tractor-loader-backhoe) demolished her house on Wednesday, a furious Eunice Lesemela stood in between, shouting “kill me once [and for all]”...
