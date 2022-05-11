SA's had more load-shedding in 2022 compared to the same period last year

By May 10 Eskom had implemented 32 days of load-shedding this year, compared to 26 days over the same period last year.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on Wednesday gave an update on the state of the system and the power utility's operational performance.

He said the electricity grid was constrained, with an increased risk of load-shedding over winter, particularly during the morning and evening peaks.

During the next few weeks, Eskom will return to service two units at Kusile power station and Koeberg unit 2, which is expected to return by the end of June 2022.

The three large generation units will add about 2,500MW to the system.

“Unit 2 at Koeberg, together with the two-generation units expected to return to service after modification and correction of the design defects on one unit and repairs to the flue gas desulphurisation technology on the other unit at Kusile, will significantly ease the demand pressure in time for the high winter demand. These Kusile units will add a combined 1,600MW to the power system, while Koeberg 2 will add another 920MW when it returns to service by the end of June.”