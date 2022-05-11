Kruger National Park to get R320m makeover

Visitors to the Kruger National Park (KNP) are set to benefit from a R320m infrastructure refurbishment programme that will run over the next three years.

KNP managing executive Gareth Coleman said the first phase of the programme will provide significant impetus to upgrading infrastructure and improving the visitor experience.

“The decline in tourist revenues under Covid-19 has impacted our revenue, but the need to maintain and upgrade our infrastructure is ever-present. The infrastructure programme will also help provide much-needed employment in the area,” he said.

Coleman said they were finalising contracts and works packages with successful contractors for civil and building works and this should be completed by the end of May.

“Contractors will move on-site during May and June, and we will start seeing the results of these investments in the second half of 2022.”

Funds for the upgrades emanate from insurers’ payments and contributions from the national department of tourism but are predominantly from an infrastructure development programme allocation to SANParks from the department of forestry, fisheries and environment.