Hazardous spill causes gridlock on KZN road

Traffic is being diverted from the Nottingham Road off-ramp onto the R103 in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands after a heavy-duty motor vehicle containing sulphuric acid overturned on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE understands a cleanup team sealed off the road in an effort to contain the spill.

N3 toll concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra said: “From the information we have, only heavy-duty motor vehicles are stacked. A team is trying to contain the extent of the spillage. The lanes will be opened when it is deemed safe.”