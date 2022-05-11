×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Drivers warned of crash on N2 South near Ballito in KZN

11 May 2022 - 19:23
A motorist has been critically injured in a crash on the N2 South near the Ballito offramp. Motorists have been advised to take alternative routes.
A motorist has been critically injured in a crash on the N2 South near the Ballito offramp. Motorists have been advised to take alternative routes.
Image: Medi Response

One person has been critically hurt in a car crash on the N2 South near the Ballito offramp in KZN.

Southbound traffic is at a standstill after the crash on Wednesday afternoon.

This is according to Paul Herbst of Medi Response, who said one person is in a critical condition after a truck collided with a light motor vehicle. He said it appears that the truck had rear-ended the car, critically injuring the driver. 

The inured will be transported to a nearby medical facility.

"Traffic is severely affected. Please consider alternative routes," said Herbst.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...