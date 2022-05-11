‘Dagga in travel bag’ destined for Kimberley lands woman in trouble

A 29-year-old woman arrested for the alleged possession of drugs worth about R140,000 was expected to appear in the Kimberley magistrate’s court in the Northern Cape on Wednesday.

She was arrested by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team on Monday.

Her arrest came after police received information about the delivery of dagga from Johannesburg to Kimberley and the information was operationalised.

“The members searched an identified minibus taxi and dagga weighing 2.8kg was found in a travel bag,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Tebogo Thebe.

“Upon interviewing the suspect, it was established the suspect is in the country illegally. She was further charged with contravention of the Immigration Act.”

He said the dagga was seized for further investigation.

