South Africa

PHOTOS | The launch of Africa month

By Thulani Mbele - 10 May 2022 - 08:58

The launch of the 2022 edition of Africa month took place on Monday at the Gallagher Estate in Midrand, Gauteng.

According to the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, the purpose of the event is among others to amplify government clarion call to end xenophobic attitudes, expressions, and behaviours as contrary to the Pan-Africanism and African Cultural Renaissance mandate.

This years’ Africa month edition is celebrated under the theme: The Year of Nutrition: Strengthening Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on The African Continent.

The launch will commence with the Umoja Africa carnival and parade featuring drum majorettes, stilt walkers, garments, floats and other indigenous instruments, brass bands, dancers, and waves of all 54 flags of the African countries.

Special guests included Minister Nathi Mthethwa, African Union (AU) ambassador, Ms Angela Martins; HE Ambassador Salih Omar Abdu, Ambassador of Eritrea, and Dean of African Diplomatic Corp; as well as various Ministers and MECs.

