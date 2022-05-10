eThekwini municipality commends Shallcross residents for rebuilding a flood-ravaged bridge

eThekwini municipality has applauded a group of Shallcross residents for rebuilding within five days a bridge washed away in the recent deadly floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed that the city was aware of the initiative.

“We are aware of the amazing civic pride showed by this community who came together in the wake of the recent flood damage and assisted by reinstating the roadway. The area is known as the Blundell/Shallcross culvert and was damaged when the approaches were washed away.

“Some locals with access to heavy machinery set about clearing the debris and reinstating the approach roadway with road fill material and the use of a front-end loader supplied by the eThekwini municipality’s road maintenance department. Our teams are assessing to ensure that all is in order.”