DA places its Johannesburg region 'under administration'

The DA has placed its Johannesburg region ‘under administration’ for “significant underperformance” during the 2021 election campaign.

In a letter dated May 9, Gauteng provincial leader Solly Msimanga said other factors included internal factionalism, lack of performance by public representatives at all levels and leadership conflict.

“FedEx [the party's federal executive] today decided to place Johannesburg under administration until issues identified are resolved. Thomas Walters has been appointed as the administrator and he has been provided with the terms of reference with concrete outcomes that need to be achieved,” he said.

Walters will meet the regional executive committee “very soon” to explain the details of the terms of reference and the expected outcomes.

“We call on all members, leadership figures and public representatives in Johannesburg to provide Thomas Walters their full co-operation in taking the Johannesburg region forward. We will be working very closely with Thomas and the region to ensure that this process happens seamlessly, efficiently and runs its course as speedily as possible,” said Msimanga.

Walters could not immediately be reached for comment.

The DA, which secured 26% of the vote in Johannesburg in last year's local government elections, governs the metro with the assistance of several parties including ActionSA, IFP, ACDP and FF+, COPE, UIM, and ATM. In Gauteng, the party’s share of the votes cast last year dropped from 37.2% in 2016 to 27.9%.

This is a developing story

