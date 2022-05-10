Case against man 'found with firearm' owned by Esther Mahlangu postponed

The case of Jan Mlemani Kwati Masilela, who was allegedly found in possession of a firearm owned by renowned African artist Esther Mahlangu after she was attacked at home, has been postponed to June for further investigation.

Masilela, who is out on R3,000 bail, was back at the Mdutjana magistrate's court on Tuesday, charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The 87-year-old artist was robbed and attacked at her home in Weltevrede near Siyabuswa on March 19. She was assaulted and had her hands tied with a cord. The suspect searched her bedroom and took a safe containing a 7.65mm pistol, an undisclosed sum of cash and keys, before fleeing.