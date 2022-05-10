×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Advocate defending suspects in Senzo Meyiwa case wants trial to resume early as ‘witnesses are in danger’

10 May 2022 - 14:43
The five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. File photo.
The five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The advocate representing four of the five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana player Senzo Meyiwa has written to the high court to make an urgent request for the matter to resume earlier than scheduled.

The trial was initially postponed to May 30. Advocate Malesela Teffo wants it to resume on May 18, saying this would be in the best interest of justice, the accused and family of the deceased.

“The defence witnesses for accused one to four are receiving serious threats to their lives from police and we wrote a letter to national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola to intervene. However, the national commissioner never responded or acknowledged receipt of our letter,” he said in the submission.

“The same letter informed the national commissioner about the threats to arrest advocate Teffo with a fraudulent warrant of arrest on April 20 until advocate Teffo was arrested on April 28, and later the same national commissioner claimed [a] lack of knowledge about the warrant of arrest.”

Teffo charged that the conduct of police on April 28 had undoubtedly violated the rights of accused one to four and their defence counsel in terms of the provisions of section 35(3)(f) of the constitution.

DPP 'did not sanction' arrest of Malesela Teffo inside court

The Gauteng director of public prosecutions was not consulted and did not sanction the execution of a warrant of arrest for the lawyer representing ...
News
5 days ago

Teffo asked the court to inform the parties in writing before Friday so they could prepare for the suggested date of May 18.

“May 30 was not suggested by the defence of accused one to four. The current volatile situation against the defence of accused one to four was never foreseen. We value the safety and security of our witnesses, the same as the state is protecting its witnesses, though it is not clear who and/or what is endangering the lives of state witnesses.”

Teffo said he was certain the lives of defence witnesses were in danger.

“We request the honourable court to agree to expedite the trial by bringing it forward as soon as possible. This will be in the best interest of justice, the accused and the family of the deceased,” he said.

The five men were arrested in connection with Meyiwa’s October 2014 murder. The accused are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.

They have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They have all pleaded not guilty.

The people present in the house at the time of the shooting were Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.

Khumalo's two children — one aged four and the other, of whom Meyiwa was the father, seven months — were also present.

TimesLIVE

'She was traumatised' — Chicco Twala recalls Kelly Khumalo phone call the night Senzo Meyiwa died

"I actually didn't go to her house they said they left and they had taken Senzo to hospital, so I actually met them at the hospital," said Chicco.
News
5 days ago

Advocate Malesela Teffo has himself to blame for courtroom arrest, cops say

Police top management say there was nothing untoward about the dramatic arrest of the advocate representing Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged murderers inside ...
News
1 week ago

Advocate Malesela Teffo released on R10k bail after dramatic arrest in court

Advocate Malesela Teffo was granted R10,000 bail on Friday after his dramatic arrest the day before in the Pretoria high court when the Senzo Meyiwa ...
News
1 week ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial catapults legal eagle Teffo to instant fame

Adv Malesela Daniel Teffo, who is representing four of the five accused on trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, has not only taken centre stage in ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...