×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

What happens to international travellers who test positive for Covid-19 on arrival in SA?

09 May 2022 - 09:36
International travellers who show symptoms of Covid-19 upon arrival in SA will be required to self-isolate for 10 days. File photo.
International travellers who show symptoms of Covid-19 upon arrival in SA will be required to self-isolate for 10 days. File photo.
Image: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO

International travellers who test positive for Covid-19 and who show symptoms of the coronavirus will be allowed into the country provided they self-isolate for 10 days in line with the current regulations.

Travellers must be vaccinated for Covid-19 and produce a valid vaccination certificate, or a valid negative PCR Covid-19 test result not older than 72-hours before the date of departure.

They are also allowed to produce a negative Covid-19 test antigen result performed by a medical practitioner, registered public health authority or credited laboratory not older than 48-hours before the date of departure. 

“In a case where an international traveller is unable to produce a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test result older than 72-hours or a negative antigen test result obtained at least 48-hours prior to departure, he or she must undergo antigen testing at the port of entry. 

5,486 new Covid-19 cases for SA

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal accounted for most of the 5,486 new Covid-19 cases reported in SA on Sunday.
News
2 hours ago

“If the person tests positive for Covid-19 in the antigen test, the traveller will be admitted into the country but, if the traveller is experiencing symptoms of Covid-­19, they must self-isolate for 10 days after admission into SA,” said the department of health.

Travellers under 12 years and daily commuters from neighbouring countries are not required to be tested or to produce proof of vaccination. 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...