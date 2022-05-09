Shallcross residents rebuild flood-ravaged bridge in five days

A group of Shallcross residents has rebuilt a bridge washed away in the recent deadly floods in KwaZulu-Natal within five days.

The Pompene River bridge team, consisting of 10 community activists in the south of Durban, took up the task on their own with R50,000 and the sponsored use of R12m worth of construction equipment.

Team spokesperson Marcus Richards told TimesLIVE on Monday residents were forced to use alternative routes to leave or enter the area after the Blundell Bridge over the Pompene River washed away.