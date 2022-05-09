Operation Vulindlela only way to shift SA's economy from stagnation to dynamism, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded progress by Operation Vulindlela in critical sectors of the economy, including electricity, water, transport and telecommunications, saying it will move SA’s battered economy from “stagnation to dynamism”.

“Many of these reforms are complex, involving new ways of working and even the establishment of new institutions. In some cases, it will take time for us to see their full impact. Yet they are the only way to shift our economy from stagnation to dynamism,” Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter.

The operation set up in October 2020 was aimed at addressing challenges in the electricity, water, transport and telecommunications sectors which he described as “the arteries through which the oxygen of the economy runs”.

“Structural problems in these areas have long been cited as some of the main constraints on SA’s economic growth. Inefficiency and the high cost of network services are an impediment to doing business.

“A factory can only operate effectively with a reliable and affordable supply of electricity. A farm with irrigated farmlands can only produce food if its application for a water use licence is processed timeously. A mine can only transport its minerals for export if the railways are functioning properly. And a small business cannot thrive if it lacks access to the internet or if the cost of data is too expensive.”