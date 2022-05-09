×

South Africa

Fikile Mbalula unveils new plans to get SA's railways back on track

Project involves private sector in the investment in infrastructure

09 May 2022 - 14:22

The government has introduced a white paper which will inform plans by the department of transport to introduce high-speed rail, allowing the involvement of the private sector in the investment in infrastructure.

The paper also enables state-owned entities to lease their rolling stock to third parties...

