Family, friends recall why they loved Phindile Xaba

Fallen media practitioner Phindile Xaba has been described by colleagues in the industry as a polished writer.

Xaba, who fell in love with journalism at a young age after watching her father making paper cuttings, died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. She was at home in Diepkloof in Soweto with her family when she died.

The 53-year-old is survived by her daughter, siblings and parents. A crossover media practitioner, she had a long and illustrious career in the industry and has worked across platforms print, broadcasting, film and online.

She worked for Sowetan as women’s editor and later joined Real Magazine. Xaba worked as an editor of The Teacher, and contributed to publications like The New Age, True Love, City Press, St Petersburg Times (USA) and The Journalist.

At the time of her death she was a communicator in the department of public service and administration. According to former Sowetan editor Len Maseko, Xaba joined the paper in the mid-1990s as women’s editor, coming from Juice Magazine. Maseko was on the panel that interviewed Xaba for the position.