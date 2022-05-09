Family, friends recall why they loved Phindile Xaba
Scribe was passionate about journalism, travel and jazz
Fallen media practitioner Phindile Xaba has been described by colleagues in the industry as a polished writer.
Xaba, who fell in love with journalism at a young age after watching her father making paper cuttings, died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. She was at home in Diepkloof in Soweto with her family when she died.
The 53-year-old is survived by her daughter, siblings and parents. A crossover media practitioner, she had a long and illustrious career in the industry and has worked across platforms print, broadcasting, film and online.
She worked for Sowetan as women’s editor and later joined Real Magazine. Xaba worked as an editor of The Teacher, and contributed to publications like The New Age, True Love, City Press, St Petersburg Times (USA) and The Journalist.
At the time of her death she was a communicator in the department of public service and administration. According to former Sowetan editor Len Maseko, Xaba joined the paper in the mid-1990s as women’s editor, coming from Juice Magazine. Maseko was on the panel that interviewed Xaba for the position.
“I met Phindile when she applied for the KZN bureau chief position. Unfortunately, she did not get it. When we advertised the post of a women’s editor, she applied and got it. She was a refined writer and knew her story.”
Xaba’s sister Nhlanhla described her sibling as a passionate human being who loved reading and journalism. Nhlanhla said her sister’s last days were tense because of her health but the family had a chance to shower her with love.
“She died at home among family members. We could see this coming and we had to be strong. As someone who loved dishing out advice, she told me to finish my PhD. Phindile valued education and always wanted to celebrate black excellence when it comes to journalism.
“She was like a mother to me. I joked around yesterday that I was scared of her more than my mother. Her reprimand came with a long lecture.
“She inspired me a lot. She loved travelling and encouraged us to travel. She was loving, caring and had a deep sense of humour.”
Close friend Simnikiwe Sondlo said Xaba was a smart and intelligent person who loved good music. Sondlo, who is reeling from Xaba’s passing, spoke to her on Thursday and Friday. As a jazz afficionado, Xaba was one of two women who are part of Jazz Colloquium founded by Zuko Rwaxa. One of her favourite artists was John Coltrane.
“Phindile was loving and smart. She was different from other journalists I have met. What I loved about her was that she was discrete. I will miss our long 3am calls where we would just talk about life.”
