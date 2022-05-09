5,486 new Covid-19 cases for SA

“The national department of health reports seven deaths. Of these, five occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,523 to date,” said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Most new cases were from Gauteng (40%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (26%). Western Cape accounted for 17%, Free State for 5%, Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 3%, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 2%, and Limpopo accounted for less than 1% of new cases.

There was an increase of 43 hospital admissions over 24-hours.

