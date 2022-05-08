Man accused of R3.4m online dating scam appears in court for fraud

A man who allegedly defrauded a Northern Cape woman out of R3.4m in an online dating scam was remanded on Friday.

Pius Emokpe, 48, was arrested in Cape Town and appeared in the Kimberley magistrate's court charged with fraud.

He was arrested by Hawks officers from the Northern Cape and Strand police tactical response team, who seized an undisclosed amount of cash during the operation.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Tebogo Thebe said Emokpe allegedly met his victim on a dating site and claimed to be an Italian based in Cape Town.

“The accused frequently borrowed money from her, claiming that his marine company was experiencing financial difficulties. The complainant lost a total amount of R3.4m,” said Thebe.

Emokpe is due back in court on May 18 for a bail application.

TimesLIVE