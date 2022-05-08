Joburg car dealer charged for alleged R10.5m finance fraud on trade-ins

A Johannesburg car dealer has been arrested in connection with alleged car sale fraud amounting to more than R10m.

The Hawks, who arrested Michael Peter Griessel, 59, on Friday, said he allegedly targeted potential buyers whose loan applications had been declined by financial institutions

Capt Yolisa Mgolodela, spokesperson for the directorate, said Griessel allegedly colluded with Johannes Willem Liebenberg, the sales manager at Ronnies Motors in Mthatha.

“He reportedly ... manipulated the company systems in order to approve the declined applications by making misrepresentations that the clients had traded in some cars,” said Mgolodela.