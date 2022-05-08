Hawks flag down East London motorist for fraudulent car purchase
An Eastern Cape motorist has been grounded for allegedly duping a dealership into selling him a car using fraudulent documents.
Liliso Nombewu appeared in the East London magistrate's court on Friday. Capt Yolisa Mgolodela, spokesperson for the Hawks, said he allegedly used forged documents to purchase an Opel Astra for R147,000 from Meyers Motors in December 2018.
The transaction was investigated after he failed to pay instalments.
“When applying for vehicle finance, he attached the proof of employment and income and his application was approved,” said Mgolodela.
“Nombewu reportedly failed to honour his instalments from the outset. The bank's forensic investigation concluded he made a misrepresentation and misled the institution. Nombewu was arrested after the matter was reported to East London-based serious commercial crime investigation team of the Hawks.”
Nombewu was released on R1,000 bail. The matter has been postponed to June 9.
TimesLIVE
