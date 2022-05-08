×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ex-council staff jailed for pocketing R138,000 in cemetery fraud

08 May 2022 - 09:41
Two Mossel Bay municipality employees have been jailed for burial sites fraud amounting to R138,000.
Two Mossel Bay municipality employees have been jailed for burial sites fraud amounting to R138,000.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

Two Western Cape municipal employees have been jailed for burial site fraud.  

The Mossel Bay magistrate's court sentenced Megan Kim Abdul, 34, and Francis Siphokazi Majola, 51, to five years behind bars on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the former Mossel Bay municipality employees manipulated the purchase of burial sites. Hani said the two were arrested by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in 2018, having pocketed R138,000.

Kopanong municipality suspends municipal boss as employee salaries go unpaid for three months

The Kopanong municipality in the Free State's Xhariep district suspended municipal manager Martin Khubeka on Friday as the embattled council has ...
News
4 months ago

“Abdul and Majola were involved in changing the status of burial erfs purchased by funeral undertakers from a standard burial to an indigent burial or a cremation, and other related irregularities, without the funeral undertaker being aware of the changes,” said Hani.

“The Hawks’ intricate investigation revealed that these multiple fraudulent incidents happened between July 2016 to April 2018. The duo instructed municipal cashiers to give them the difference and pocketed the cash for personal gain.”

Two years of their sentence was suspended for five years.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...