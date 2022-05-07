Tertuis Simmers elected DA Western Cape interim leader, JP Smith his deputy

Western Cape MEC for infrastructure Tertuis Simmers is the new DA provincial interim leader.

Party delegates elected Simmers on Saturday following the resignation of Bonginkosi Madikizela and the sacking of Albert Fritz.

Cape Town councillor JP Smith was elected Simmers’ deputy. DA provincial chairperson Jaco Londt said the deputy leader position was contested by Megann Goedeman, Wendy Philander and Antionette Steyn.

“We would like to thank them for taking part in what is fundamental to our democratic processes and we appreciate that you campaigned fairly and in good spirit,” said Londt.