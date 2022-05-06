SA's Aspen to slash Covid vaccine capacity if there are no orders in six weeks

Aspen Pharmacare will switch about half of its Covid-19 vaccine production capacity to other products if demand doesn't pick up within six weeks, its CEO warned, as SA's president and health officials urged more Africans to take up the shots.

Aspen completed a deal in March to package, sell and distribute Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine in what was considered a game-changing moment for an under-vaccinated continent frustrated by sluggish Western handouts.

However, while only a sixth of adults in Africa are fully vaccinated, according to the latest World Health Organisation figures, expectations of high demand for the SA firm's own brand version of the shot have proved misplaced.

Aspen said on Saturday it had not received a single order for its Aspenovax vaccine.

“What is the point of keeping the capacity? It is like an empty World Cup rugby stadium,” CEO Stephen Saad told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.