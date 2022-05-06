×

South Africa

Four people accused of murder of elderly Cresta man to appear in court

By TimesLIVE - 06 May 2022 - 06:25
Th four suspects arrested for the murder of a 78-year-old man in Cresta, Johannesburg.
Image: SAPS

Four people will make their second appearance in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Friday in connection with the murder of an elderly man whose body was found in a shallow grave at his home in Cresta, Johannesburg last week.

Peter Richard Dobihal, 78, was reported missing by his tenant on April 16.

Police found his body buried in his garden last week after arresting four suspects,  including his gardener and domestic worker.

Officers discovered the victim’s car, a white VW Polo, was moving around Johannesburg and the victim’s bank cards were being used after his disappearance. 

The four suspects are charged with kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

TimesLIVE

