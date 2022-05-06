Esorfranki companies ordered to pay R15.7m for colluding to fix prices

The Competition Tribunal has ordered three Esorfranki companies to pay an administrative penalty of R15.7m after finding they colluded with competitors in construction projects to fix prices and allocate customers and that they engaged in bid rigging.

The tribunal made this decision in the long-running case involving construction and engineering companies Esor Ltd, Esor Africa (Pty) Ltd and Esor Construction.

The case against another accused firm in the matter, Diabor (Pty) Ltd, was dismissed by the tribunal.

The matter relates to construction projects in the markets for geotechnical services including piling, lateral support, grouting and geotechnical drilling investigation services.

The Competition Commission alleged that from the 1970s to at least 2015, a number of companies colluded on various tenders. It said the companies colluded through “formal arrangements” until 2005 after which they engaged in “ad hoc arrangements”.