Constitutional Court dismisses Mkhwebane's rescission application

“There are also no exceptional circumstances that warrant the rescission of the judgment,” said the court.

“Therefore the court has concluded that the application should be dismissed as no case has been made out for rescission.”

It added there had been no reason for it to issue directions calling for written submissions or answering affidavits before making its order.

On the same day, the ConCourt responded to a letter from Mkhwebane's attorneys about the infamous text message which, “on very good authority”, predicted the outcome of the rescission application.

The message was sent on April 24 to counsel for the speaker of parliament Andrew Breitenbach in a separate but related case in the Western Cape High Court. It said: “Hello Adv Breytenbach [sic], Re: The public protector case tomorrow. I have it on very good authority that the ConCourt has declined to hear the public protector’s rescission application. The decision will be made known some time this coming week but not later than Friday. I thought I’d share this with you on a strictly confidential basis. Thanks.”