KZN attorney under investigation over R1.5m property deal

The conduct of a Durban attorney is under scrutiny by the Legal Practice Council (LPC) for refusing to pay a client more than R1.5m for a property deal. He has been holding the money in trust since October 2018.

The transfer of the Sunningdale, La Lucia, property, owned by dentist Ian Hogg through a family trust, was registered in the new owner’s name in October 2019.

But the conveyancing attorney, Vishal Junkeeparsad, has steadfastly refused to pay over the proceedings, repeatedly claiming that Hogg and the trust have not provided him with documents, such as proof of residence, as required by the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica).

Hogg, however, says he has supplied them three times and, if they were not in order, the transfer could not have taken place.

Hogg secured a high court order late last year compelling the law firm to give him his money and Junkeeparsad applied for leave to appeal the ruling. This was denied.

However, he has now informed Hogg’s attorneys that he intends to take the issue to the Supreme Court of Appeal.