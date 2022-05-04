Popular eatery slams claims of human trafficking against it

A senior manager at a cafe/bar in Woodmead, Johannesburg has denied rumours of human trafficking and drugging of women at the establishment, adding that the women mentioned in the now viral tweet had gone home safely.

“It's not right that people can taint your establishment,” said the senior manager at News Cafe Woodmead, who did not want to be named.

On Monday, a Twitter user relayed the story of how they had allegedly seen two women collapse at the eatery then get carried out by bouncers and put into two luxury cars. The person said they tried to intervene but were unable to before the cars sped off.

The police said the accusations are not true and that no-one has disappeared from the establishment.

The manager said it is the responsibility of the cafe to make sure inebriated customers got home safely.

“The two women were together and one of them asked us to call her partner. He came to pick her up and they were in his vehicle while waiting for the other woman's brother to pick her up before going their separate ways,” he said.