Eskom says SA must realise its system is 'old, unpredictable and has been in the red for years'

SA needs to understand that Eskom’s system is “old and not maintained the way it was supposed to be”, the power utility’s CFO Jan Oberholzer said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media after the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday afternoon, Oberholzer said the system was “unreliable, unpredictable and in the red for years”.

“We all need to understand we have a system that is old, and not maintained the way it was supposed to. We need to take these units down for planned maintenance and we don’t have the luxury, because of the country’s demands. We are trying our best to match capacity to demand, but we have an unreliable and unpredictable system. We will try our utmost to not load-shed the country. It does not take away that there is a high risk of load-shedding in the winter.”

Oberholzer and CEO Andre de Ruyter said stage 2 load-shedding will remain in place until 5am on Monday.

eThekwini municipality, which was hit by devastating floods, would be exempt from load-shedding.