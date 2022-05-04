DJ Zinhle's ex-aide denies stealing R500k

DJ Zinhle's former personal assistant has told the court that she did not defraud her boss of R500,000 but that the businesswoman had transferred monies into her account.

Pumzile Diko appeared in the Protea magistrate's court on Wednesday on a charge of fraud and said she intends pleading not guilty.

Diko states that all transactions performed by her were at the instructions of DJ Zinhle, real name Zinhle Jiyane.

During her bail application, Diko said in her affidavit: “Monies were transferred by the complainant [DJ Zinhle] from her account to my account to perform the duties as per her instructions.

“I earn plus-minus R3,000 a week, depending on the number of events I have been invited to. Alternatively, the biggest amount I have ever earned was R3,000 in one week which was during the festive season, that is December of 2021.

"It is in the interest of justice that I be released on bail… my intentions are to plead not guilty.”

Diko, who was arrested on April 16, asked that bail be set at R3,000 but magistrate Kganakga set it at R5,000.