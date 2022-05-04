×

South Africa

ANC Eastern Cape state of readiness for provincial conference discussed

04 May 2022 - 11:11
The ANC Eastern Cape provincial conference will not sit if pending matters are not resolved. File image.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Days before the start of the ANC Eastern Cape’s ninth provincial conference, it has emerged there are pending issues that could lead to the conference not sitting if unresolved.

According to a letter sent by provincial task team (PTT) coordinator Lulama Ngcukayitobi, an urgent meeting will include national executive committee officials and PTT officials to discuss pending matters.

The agenda is set on the eligibility of people with pending national disciplinary committee of appeal matters to participate in the provincial conference.

The secretary-general’s office has been asked for time to clarify this matter.

Other matters up for discussion include the Dr WB Rubusana and Chris Hani branches which were under investigation.

The meeting is proposed to take place on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

