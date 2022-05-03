The price of petrol might be dropping but other fuel increases will hit South Africans hard, cautions the AA

While the adjusted fuel prices for May show a decrease in the cost of both grades of petrol, the Automobile Association (AA) says the significant increases in the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin will have a substantial impact on the cost of living.

The minister of mineral and energy resources today announced a 12c/litre decrease in the prices of both grades of petrol but increases of between 92c/l and 98c/l for diesel inland, between 88c/l and 94c/l for diesel at the coast, and between 79c/l and 82c/l for illuminating paraffin. The adjustments come into effect at midnight tonight.

According to the department the average international product prices of petrol decreased while those of diesel and illuminating paraffin increased, resulting in the sharp increases locally. The department notes these prices climbed “because there is still a shortage of diesel supply which is due to lower exports from Russia as major exporter of distillate fuel, low inventories globally as well as higher demand for distillates”.

“Naturally, the decreases to petrol are welcome. They will offer some relief in the short-term. Of concern, however, are the high increases in diesel and illuminating paraffin which will, undoubtedly, put extra financial pressure on millions of South Africans already struggling to make ends meet. The price of illuminating paraffin is particularly worrying as this fuel is used for cooking, heating and lighting and comes as SA enters winter,” the AA notes.