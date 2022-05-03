Petrol price to drop, diesel price goes up on Wednesday

The price of petrol will decrease by 12 cents a litre while diesel will see an increase of at least 98c/l on Wednesday.

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Tuesday announced the adjustment of fuel prices based on local and international factors.

“SA’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that SA imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs such as shipping costs,” his department said.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments included crude oil prices, international petroleum product prices, the rand/US dollar exchange rate and the short-term relief measure.