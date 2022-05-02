Measles outbreak possible as SA’s vaccination remains low — Health department warns

The national department of health has warned of a possible measles outbreak, cautioning the risk remains high following decreased uptake of childhood vaccination during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Department spokesperson Foster Mohale called on parents and caregivers to ensure their children are up-to-date with their vaccinations to minimise the complications of this infectious disease.

This follows the latest report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) which revealed Africa is experiencing a surge in outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases over the past year.

The WHO noted about 17,500 cases of measles had been recorded in the region between January and March this year, marking a 400% increase compared with the same period in 2021. According to the world body, about 20 African countries have reported measles outbreaks in the first quarter of this year — eight more than in the first three months of 2021.

“Outbreaks of other vaccine-preventable diseases have also become more common. At least 24 countries confirmed outbreaks of a variant of polio in 2021, which is four more than in 2020.”