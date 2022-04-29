New play raises questions on humanity of black people

Motshabi asks where SA is in relation to where we wanted to go

When you think of racism and conversations that surround it in 2022, those discussions should look a little more like historic reviews of what the country went through with lessons to pick from. But that is sadly not the case in our 28 years of democracy.



It is from that slump that Monageng Vice Motshabi was inspired to write and direct The Red on the Rainbow, a play that raises questions on how far have we come in recognising the humanity of black people since 1994. ..