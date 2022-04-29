Family desperate for answers after toddler boy dies at creché

We're informed about child being unresponsive two hours later – granny

A grandmother has told of how she and her daughter tried to resuscitate her grandson who died under mysterious circumstances at a day care centre next to their home.



Recalling Friday's events, baby Reitumetse Buthelezi's grandmother, who asked not to be named, said she was angry that though the owner of Thusanang day care Centre, Johanna Lebang, became aware that the child was unresponsive at about 1pm, but allegedly informed them two hours later...