×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bheki Cele vows to act against crime during imbizo with Soweto residents

Community expresses grievances about criminal activities, poor policing

29 April 2022 - 08:19
Mpho Koka Journalist

Dozens of residents in Pimville, Soweto, expressed their grievances about crime and poor policing during police minister Bheki Cele's crime prevention imbizo held on Thursday.

The imbizo follows Cele’s visit to Kliptown last week to address concerns from residents about police alleged inaction in the area after a series of violent clashes and shootings. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...