Bheki Cele vows to act against crime during imbizo with Soweto residents

Community expresses grievances about criminal activities, poor policing

Dozens of residents in Pimville, Soweto, expressed their grievances about crime and poor policing during police minister Bheki Cele's crime prevention imbizo held on Thursday.



The imbizo follows Cele’s visit to Kliptown last week to address concerns from residents about police alleged inaction in the area after a series of violent clashes and shootings. ..