Technicians fixing flood-damaged roads robbed of state vehicle outside Umlazi

Technicians fixing a road that washed away during the recent floods were robbed of a provincial department of transport vehicle outside Umlazi on Wednesday.

Transport, community safety and liaison MEC Peggy Nkonyeni said the officials were held at gunpoint at a Shell Garage in KwaMuthwa outside Umlazi, south of Durban.

The suspects fled in the white Ford Ranger double-cab bakkie.

The technicians were travelling from a site where they were fixing the L1159 in Umbumbulu.

“A case of carjacking has been opened and is being investigated by the police. The department appeals to anyone with information to share it with the police to recover the vehicle,” said Nkonyeni.

Teams were hard at work, collaborating with other spheres of government as part of the recovery and reconstruction plan to rebuild KwaZulu-Natal.