×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ballito mum makes a brief appearance in court over toddler’s death

By Mfundo Mkhize - 28 April 2022 - 13:39
A Ballito woman made a brief appearance in the KwaDukuza magistrate's court on Thursday
A Ballito woman made a brief appearance in the KwaDukuza magistrate's court on Thursday
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

A Ballito woman charged with killing her four-year-old daughter clutched a shopping bag tightly during a brief appearance in the KwaDukuza magistrate's court on Thursday.

The woman cut a timid figure as she appeared briefly in the dock, looking straight at the magistrate.

Magistrate Blanche van Heerden asked media at the court not to reveal the woman’s identity as she has a 10-year-old child living on the south coast with the biological father.

“I would hate for a situation where the kid is victimised and bullied at school,” said Van Heerden.

‘We are horrified': Save the Children after 350 kids are murdered in three months

International humanitarian aid organisation Save the Children is horrified at SA’s latest crime statistics released by police minister Bheki Cele on ...
News
2 months ago

According to a police statement uMhlali police received a complaint after the child’s death.

When police arrived at the house, they were allegedly told by the mother “the child had been difficult” and troubled her. The child, whose hands were tied with tape, was drowned in a bucket of water.

She was certified dead at the scene.

The woman was remanded until her next appearance on May 5 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...