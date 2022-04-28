Ballito mum makes a brief appearance in court over toddler’s death

A Ballito woman charged with killing her four-year-old daughter clutched a shopping bag tightly during a brief appearance in the KwaDukuza magistrate's court on Thursday.

The woman cut a timid figure as she appeared briefly in the dock, looking straight at the magistrate.

Magistrate Blanche van Heerden asked media at the court not to reveal the woman’s identity as she has a 10-year-old child living on the south coast with the biological father.

“I would hate for a situation where the kid is victimised and bullied at school,” said Van Heerden.