ANC in Gauteng places Jacob Khawe on special leave following abuse claims

Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe has been placed on special leave following allegations of abuse made by his wife Nthabeleng.

The ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) announced the decision on Wednesday, saying it was taken at a special meeting on Tuesday, adding that it views allegations of gender-based violence (GBV) in serious light as they impact on the standing of the ANC in society.

“The PEC noted that no case has been opened nor have any charges been laid against the provincial secretary. Accordingly, the step-aside principle does not apply. However, the PEC is of the view that the veracity and seriousness of these allegations warrants that they must be subjected to the internal organisational process of the ANC in order to establish the truth.

“The PEC noted that although the provincial secretary has denied the allegations of GBV…The matter will immediately be referred to the National Integrity Commission through the office of the secretary general and we urge that it be dealt with speedily,” said provincial spokesperson Bones Modise.

Over the weekend, Sowetan's sister publication Sunday Times reported that Nthabeleng alleged that abuse at the hands of the provincial secretary began just weeks after their wedding in December 2020.

She alleged that four weeks after the wedding, Khawe disappeared for six weeks and his bodyguard allegedly ignored her calls.

Nthabeleng alleged that Khawe would come home in the early hours of the morning intoxicated.

She said Khawe physically assaulted her on four occasions.

Pictures of some of the bruises that Nthabeleng had allegedly suffered were shared on social media but she later took the posts down.

While Khawe is on special leave, the deputy provincial secretary, Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko, will be the acting provincial secretary as the party prepares for regional and provincial conferences that will take place in May and June, respectively.

The PEC also announced that premier David Makhura will officially sign the Township Economic Development Bill into law on Friday.

The bill, passed by the Gauteng legislature last month, allows the provincial government to provide finance, training and equipment to township businesses.

It also enables the government to convert places like taxi ranks into commercial districts. Unused land and buildings in the townships will also be used to create business opportunities for entrepreneurs.