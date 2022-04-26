Klawer residents parade coffin and cross in protest outside court

Emotions ran high outside the Klawer magistrate’s court on Tuesday as dozens of residents gathered for the appearance of a man accused of murdering Jerobejin van Wyk.

Some were there to support a woman from the Western Cape town who was arrested after her alleged rapist laid a countercharge against her.

By 10am Daniel Smit, 56, who is accused of killing 13-year-old Jerobejin, had not arrived in court and impatient demonstrators ran after passing police vehicles, hoping to glimpse him.

Smit has been charged with murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

He is alleged to have driven after Jerobejin and his friend and hit the teenage boy with his bakkie before taking him away. Body parts were discovered on his property a few days later.